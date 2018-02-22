Artsakh’s state budget revenues exceed by record level, 88.9%, in January 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The tax revenues and fees to the state budget of Artsakh were exceeded by a record level – 88.9% in January 2018 compared to January 2017, first deputy finance minister of Artsakh Artur Harutyunyan said, adding that the planned tasks were over-fulfilled in terms of all types of income.

“In January 2018 the tax revenues and fees to the state budget of Artsakh amounted to 2 billion 981 million drams exceeding the planned 2 billion 600 million AMD figure by 14.7% or 381 million AMD, and the figure of the previous year by 88.9% or more than 1 billion 402 million AMD”, the first deputy finance minister said.

He informed that 2 billion 469.9 million drams or 82.9% from the total amount of tax revenues and fees has been ensured at the expense of major tax payers.

