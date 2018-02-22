Cargo to pass Armenian-Iranian and Armenian-Georgian border checkpoints without additional customs control

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The customs agencies of Armenia, Iran and Georgia will exchange data by the platform which will be created soon, Armen Sakapetoyan – deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

He informed that a new program platform will be created which will ensure online exchange of data necessary for customs formulations at the Armenian-Iranian and Armenian-Georgian border checkpoints. “For instance, the goods or the cargo, which should be transported from the Persian Gulf to Georgian ports, will no longer pass a customs control at all checkpoints”, the SRC deputy chairman said, adding that this change relates to non-risky goods.

“During transit cargo transportations the economic entities can use this platform and carry out the cargo transportation without additional customs control”, Armen Sakapetoyan said.

The project is being implemented within the frames of the UN’s ‘Support to Migration and Border Management in Armenia’ program.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan