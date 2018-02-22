Mkhitaryan to feature in Arsenal second leg vs. Ostersund, Wenger confirms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal are all set for the second leg Europa League round-of-32 tie against Ostersund on February 22.

The Gunners are looking to maintain the 3-0 lead from the first leg in Sweden.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian midfielder who joined the team earlier in January, will be included in the squad for the match.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan