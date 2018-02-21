Mortality rate in respiratory, cancer related diseases drops in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The mortality rate from neoplasm diseases and respiratory diseases has dropped in Armenia in 2017, according to the national statistical service.

1673 people died in 2017 from respiratory diseases, whereas the number in 2016 was 2148.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the top cause of deaths in the country, claiming 15234 lives in 2017.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan