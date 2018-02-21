Queen Elizabeth II rents land in downtown Kiev

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand Elizabeth II has rented 1600 sq.m. of land in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, the city council said.

Kiev authorities said the monthly rent will be around 21000 dollars.

The land is given for 49 years, kievvlast.com.ua reported.

