Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Queen Elizabeth II rents land in downtown Kiev


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS.  Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand Elizabeth II has rented 1600 sq.m. of land in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, the city council said.

Kiev authorities said the monthly rent will be around 21000 dollars. 

The land is given for 49 years, kievvlast.com.ua reported. 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration