Heated competition for 2018 Haykyan Awards as 40 submissions received for winner selection

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The 2018 Haykyan Annual Youth Awards will take place February 28.

40 submissions for different categories have been received. Awards will be bestowed to distinguished organizations, projects or individuals in sectors concerning the youth in 2017.

MP Karen Avagyan, who serves as coordinator of the Youth Foundation of Armenia Board of Trustees, told ARMENPRESS that the main purpose of the Haykyan Awards is to point out and encourage active youth organizations. The MP says it is quite difficult to make a selection.

“The number of active organizations and quality projects is growing every year. That’s why the commission decided to have two winners for certain categories. But the fact that the awards in the focus of the country’s President himself, and are held with his participation, is rather binding, and we are extremely attentive in selecting the winners”, Mr. Avagyan said.

The categories include Best NGO of Yerevan, Unique Youth Project, Best Youth International Project and others.

In addition to the standard categories, special awards are also bestowed by personally the President of Armenia.

The Haykyan Awards are held since 2001.

