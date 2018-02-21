Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Road condition update: Ministry reports countrywide 'all clear'


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported that all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic in Armenia. 

The ministry reported clear weather along all major roads countrywide as of 09:30.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




