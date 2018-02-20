Armenian Premier highlights growth of foreign trade turnover among economic achievements of the beginning of the year
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has compared the economic indexes of January 2017 and January 2018. “This month economic activation amounted to 10.2%. We have recorded growth almost all macroeconomic indexes. I particularly highlight the growth of foreign trade turnover – 47.6%, as well as the dynamics of exports and imports – 45.2% and 48.9% growth respectively”, ARMENPRESS reports the Premier posted on his Facebook page.
The infographic attached to the post shows that economic activation amounted to 2.0% in January 2014, 1.9% in January 2015, 5.5% in January 2016, 6.8% in January 2017 and 10.2% in January 2018.
Domestic trade recorded 4.6% increase in January 2014, 4.3% decline in January 2015, 2.5% decline in January 2016, 9.0% increase in January 2017 and 17.3 increase in January 2018.
-0.4, 3.1, 5.1, -5.3 and 19.7% were recorded in the sphere of Construction from 2014-2018 respectively.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan