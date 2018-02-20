Armenia Aircompany announces super discount for Yerevan-Tel Aviv flight
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Aircompany has announced unprecedented discounts for the Yerevan-Tel Aviv flight from March 8 to March 11.
Armenia Aircompany set the price for Yerevan-Tel Aviv round trip flights at 199 Euros.
The airline has selected the time period taken into account that March 8 – March 11 are non-business days in Armenia – March 8 is celebrated as Women’s Day, and under a governmental decision the following day, Friday, is also declared a non-working day, followed by Saturday and Sunday.
Yerevan-Tel Aviv flights are operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
