17 million dollar investments expected in state property management sector in 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 16 million 849 thousand USD in investments are expected under agreements signed by the State Property Management Department in 2018, director Arman Sahakyan told a press conference.

Investments in 2018 are divided into different phases, but the investments will mostly relate to the Dvin hotel complex in Yerevan.

Sahakyan said they expect more investments, moreover because Dvin is increasing its investment volume gradually.

The construction of the hotel complex is expected to be completed in 2020.