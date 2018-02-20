EU to provide 17 million Euros to Armenia for reforms in 5 sectors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Human rights protection is a significant agenda issue in the Armenia-EU cooperation, Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan told a press conference.

“The 2017-2019 action plan under the national strategy of human rights protection was approved in 2017. The program itself was developed as a result of close cooperation with the civil society”, he said.

The minister said the EU will provide 17 million Euros in assistance to Armenia.

“It is the sum planned for the total years and related to 5 sectors – improvement of the electoral system, prevention of torture, gender equality, fight against discrimination and protection of children’s rights”, he said.