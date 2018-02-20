Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Armenia’s deputy minister of transportation resigns


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS.  Deputy minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Boris Demirkhanyan has resigned. The government’s press service said PM Karen Karapetyan has relieved Demirkhanyan from duties in accordance to the resignation.

Demirkhanyan was serving as deputy minister since 2016.




