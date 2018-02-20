Germany to continue seeking release of its citizens detained in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The German government will continue seeking the release of its citizens detained in Turkey, governmental spokesperson Steffen Seibert told Deutsche Welle.

“The German government continues working in all directions for the release of Germans who remain detained under political motives”, he said.

Die Welt journalist Deniz Yucel was recently freed from jail in Turkey after a year in detention accused of spreading propaganda.

His case was an irritant in German-Turkish relations, and last week Chancellor Angela Merkel had pressed for his release.

Mr Yucel, 44, was arrested in Istanbul a year ago and accused of writing propaganda in support of terrorism.

After Yucel’s release, five more German citizens remain detained in Turkey.