Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Germany to continue seeking release of its citizens detained in Turkey


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The German government will continue seeking the release of its citizens detained in Turkey, governmental spokesperson Steffen Seibert told Deutsche Welle.

“The German government continues working in all directions for the release of Germans who remain detained under political motives”, he said.

Die Welt journalist Deniz Yucel was recently freed from jail in Turkey after a year in detention accused of spreading propaganda.

His case was an irritant in German-Turkish relations, and last week Chancellor Angela Merkel had pressed for his release.

Mr Yucel, 44, was arrested in Istanbul a year ago and accused of writing propaganda in support of terrorism.

After Yucel’s release, five more German citizens remain detained in Turkey.

 

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration