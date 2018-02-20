Successful kick-off for Armenian boxers at Strandzha Cup - Flyweight Vahe Badalyan defeats China opponent

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s boxing team had a successful start at the Strandzha Cup.

Flyweight Vahe Badalyan defeated his rival from China at the very first day of the international tournament.

Bantamweight Zhirayr Sargsyan and superheavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan will have their bouts on February 20.

The Strandzha Cup, an international amateur boxing tournament, kicked off February 19 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Armenia is represented by seven athletes at the event.

Light flyweight Arthur Hovhannisyan, Flyweight Vahe Badalyan, Bantamweight Zhirayr Sargsyan, Lightweight Hrayr Shahverdyan, Welterweight Gurgen Madoyan, Middleweight Hambardzum Hakobyan and superheavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan have departed to Bulgaria under the leadership of coach Vahan Adilkhanyan.