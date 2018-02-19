TUMO takes 1st prize in World Congress on Information Technology

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. TUMO center for creative technologies has received the Chairman's award for contributing to the mission of “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age” in the 2018 Global ICT Excellence Awards run by WITSA's World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT)., reports ARMENPRESS.

“TUMO is proud to present Armenia’s IT sphere and education in such major international platforms, and attracting the attention of leading companies and specialists on our country and its youth. We hope this victory will further foster the recognition and appreciation of Armenian projects in international IT arena”, reads the press release of the center.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is the largest and the most reputable international event among worldwide IT leaders.

It brings together high-level officials from different countries, heads of multinational organizations, universities and scientific research centers, non-governmental organizations’ representatives and many more.

The event includes discussions of legal, political and economic trends affecting IT business processes, presentations of innovative solutions, B2B meetings and so on.

The WCIT has been held since 1978.

Armenia has been approved as the hosting country for WCIT 2019 during the meeting of the WITSA’s board of directors at WCIT 2014 Mexico.