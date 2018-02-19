Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-02-18

YEREVAN, 19 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 480.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.88 drams to 596.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.52 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.17 drams to 673.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.06 drams to 20901.3 drams. Silver price up by 0.08 drams to 260.24 drams. Platinum price up by 88.57 drams to 15535.69 drams.