President Sargsyan’s Munich speech was preface to cancellation of Armenian-Turkish protocols - Shahan Gantaharian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s speech at the Munich Security Conference was the preface to the cancellation of the Armenian-Turkish protocols, Editor-in-Chief of "Azdak" daily Shahan Gantaharian told Armenpress.

“The speech at Munich completely contradicted Turkey to European values. Issues were presented over blockade, closed borders, non-ratification of the protocols and talking with the language of preconditions. The President stated that Yerevan demonstrated an initiative to normalize the Armenian-Turkish relations, contrary to the sharp sensitivity formed in the Diaspora since the Diaspora-Armenians were deprived of their homeland, they are the descendants of the Genocide survivors”, he said. “Yerevan took that step, but Turkey didn’t. Ankara prolonged the ratification process of the protocols by trying to talk to Armenia with the language of preconditions at that period”.

In this context Shahan Gantaharian highlighted the fact that the Armenian President talked about the new document.

“If later there are talks to normalize the relations with Ankara, a new document will be needed. Armenia doesn’t put forward a precondition and will not allow to talk with preconditions. Today the conditions have changed, Armenia is an EAEU member state and signed the comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with the EU. Armenia receives an opportunity of a land bridge between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea by receiving opportunities to act as a bridge. The closure of the border by Turkey no longer has the previous significance. Armenia assumes new geopolitical, regional role. Yes, the conditions changed, a new document is needed”, he said.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 17 delivered speech at the Munich Security Conference, touching upon Armenia’s foreign policy and a number of regional issues.