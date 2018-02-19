Armenia to participate in International Public Speaking Competition 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will participate in the International Public Speaking Competition 2018, the Shakespeare Club English-Speaking Association said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“We are proud that this year Armenia will be added in the list of International Public Speaking Competition participant countries. And we believe that we'll have an Armenian participant name in the list of future winners! Good Luck Armenia!”, the Shakespeare Club English-Speaking Association said.

The Shakespeare Club English-Speaking Association, an official partner organization of the English-Speaking Union (ESU, London) in Armenia, announces the launch of annual public-speaking competition.

The competition will be held under the slogan “The best way to predict the future is to invent it” on March 12-14. The winner will depart for London to participate in the international finals which will take place on May 14-18.