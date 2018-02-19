Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

7 boxers to represent Armenia at Strandzha Cup


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Strandzha Cup, an international amateur boxing tournament, will kick of February 19 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Armenia will be represented by seven athletes at the event.

Light flyweight Arthur Hovhannisyan, Flyweight Vahe Badalyan, Bantamweight Zhirayr Sargsyan, Lightweight Hrayr Shahverdyan, Welterweight Gurgen Madoyan, Middleweight Hambardzum Hakobyan and superheavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan have departed to Bulgaria under the leadership of coach Vahan Adilkhanyan.




