Book Giving Day: Finance minister advises to read Jeswald Salacuse’s ‘The Global Negotiator’

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister Vardan Aramyan advises to read Jeswald Salacuse’s ‘The Global Negotiator’ book for conducting smart governance, reports Armenpress.

The book has been published by Palgrave Macmillan in 2003 and was selected by the Library Jounral as one of the best business books for that year.

Jeswald Salacuse is an author of more than 16 books.

He is an American lawyer, currently the Henry J. Braker Professor at Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and also the school's former Dean.

‘The Global Negotiator’ can be the best gift on the Book Giving Day.

Febraury 19, the birthday of renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan, is celebrated in Armenia as the Book Giving Day. The holiday was introduced in Armenia by the initiative of late President of Writers’ Union of Armenia Levon Ananyan in 2008.