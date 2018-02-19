Jermuk boosts tourism potential, new development plan designed with Switzerland partners

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. A snow city is planned to be built near Yeghnik Mountain in Jermuk, Vayots Dzor, local official Vardan Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

Speaking about tourism boosting initiatives, Mr. Hovhannisyan said they are working on different projects, with events dedicated to the Francophonie 2018 summit coming up.

“We have other projects also, for example – we designed a development plan with Swiss colleagues, under which we can receive nearly 100,000 tourists. We are planning to build a new snow city near Yeghnik Mountain, which will resemble the city of Avoriaz, France”, he said.

He added that the city’s spas are boosting local tourism.

According to him, most of the tourists in Jermuk come from Russia, France, Canada and the United States.