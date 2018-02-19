Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Israeli air force bombards Gaza Strip in response to rocket attack


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military delivered an airstrike at an underground infrastructure of Gaza Strip in response to a February 18 shelling, the Israeli Armed Forces said on Twitter.

“A short while ago, in response to the rocket that was launched at Israel earlier today, IAF fighter jets targeted underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

“Hamas is responsible for everything happening in the Gaza Strip, above and below ground”, the Israeli Army said.

 




