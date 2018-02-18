Ruling party’s nominee for presidential elections A. Sarkissian, PM Karapetyan discuss economic prospects

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the Republican Party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential elections of Armenia, had a meeting with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to exchange ideas on prospects of economic development, expansion of foreign economic ties and attraction of foreign investments.

Hasmik Petrosyan, director of Mr. Sarkissian’s office, told ARMENPRESS that the meeting was held late in the evening of February 17.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.