US stocks - 16-02-18

NEW YORK, FEBUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 16 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones is up by 0.08% to 25219.38 points, S&P 500 is up by 0.04% to 2732.22 points, Nasdaq is down by 0.23% to 7239.47 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.




