LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.72% to $2180.50, copper price is up by 0.98% to $7204.00, lead price is up by 1.31% to $2632.00, nickel price is down by 0.88% to $14075.00, tin price is up by 0.70% to $21675.00, zinc price is up by 0.70% to $3586.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $82000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.