Japan gives Armenia 70 million yen grant for reconstructing and preserving Armenia’s archaeological findings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Culture Minister of Armenia Armen Amiryan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi signed on February 16 a grant agreement between the governments of Armenia and Japan aimed at for reconstructing and preserving Armenia’s archaeological findings.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, the sum of the grant amounts to 69 million and 700 thousand Japanese yen (654 thousand USD).

Minister Amiryan noted that Japan for years has supported Armenia in the preservation of Armenia’s archaeological findings.