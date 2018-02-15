Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners triumph as Mkhitaryan makes goal assist

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Arsene Wenger praised his Arsenal side for the way they overcame unfamiliar surroundings as they beat Swedish side Ostersunds FK in a Europa League match, BBC reported.

The game was played in -4C temperatures at the Jamtkraft Arena.

Nacho Monreal scored the Gunners' first goal.

Then the home side's centre-back Sotirios Papagiannopoulos diverted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross into his own net after the Armenian seized on a loose pass.

Mesut Ozil scored the third goal after Mkhitaryan’s assist.

"I think we adapted quite well to the pitch," Wenger said after the game. "[Ostersund] were maybe a bit cautious at the start and we took advantage of it.

"I feel that at 2-0 at half-time, it was important for us not to concede a goal and win the second half.

"The risk at the start was that I didn't know how tough the pitch would be for our players. But overall we have no game over the weekend, so it was an easier decision.

"The only risk was the injuries. I'm happy we had no problems”, BBC quoted Wenger saying.

Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in the starting lineup of the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger substituted the Armenian international in the 82nd minute.