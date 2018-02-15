Trump calls Florida shooter mentally disturbed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says that mental issues caused the suspect in the Parkland school shooting to gun down 17 students.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”, Trump said on Twitter.

A gunman unleashed horror at his former high school in South Florida on Wednesday, authorities said, slaughtering at least 17 unsuspecting students and adults.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, gunned down victims with a rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland shortly before 3 p.m. after he allegedly activated a fire alarm, sending people outside unaware of what was to come, officials said.