Prominent Russian TV journalist slams Ilham Aliyev as “dangerous madman” for latest ludicrous rant on Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. One of the most prominent Russian TV journalists Alexander Nevzorov commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest delusional statements about “returning to Yerevan and Zangezur.” Nevzorov harshly criticized the Azeri president on air during the February 14 radio show on Эхо Москвы (Echo of Moscow) channel’s Невзоровские среды (Nevzorov Wednesdays) program, Turan reports.

“With his statements about Yerevan Aliyev seems like a dangerous madman”, Nevzorov said.

He also said that the lie about Yerevan belonging to Azerbaijanis is a myth created by Azerbaijanis themselves, which can cause outbursts of hatred and bloodshed in the future.

Turan reported that the Azeri foreign ministry and the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow didn’t find it necessary to comment on the criticism of the TV reporter.