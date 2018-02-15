Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Armenia, Tajikistan to mutually recognize educational certificates, scientific degrees


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government approved ratifying the agreement between Armenia and Tajikistan on mutual recognition and comparability of educational qualifications, scientific degrees and titles.

The deal will contribute to mutual academic mobility and cooperation in the educational and scientific sectors.

The agreement specifies the basis of mutual recognition of educational documents in the two countries.




