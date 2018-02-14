Armen Sarkissian to meet with President Sargsyan in coming days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, with President Serzh Sargsyan will take place in coming days, Armen Sarkissian told reporters in response to ARMENPRESS question, according to which the February 18-28 is the deadline for nominating the candidate for the president, whether he made a decision on nomination of his candidacy for the post of the president and when will take place the next meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.

“The meeting will be held in coming days. Of course, you understand that this meeting is not going to be just a meeting where I will just announce my decision as our relations are not only friendly, but also they are relations of the President of the Republic and the Ambassador. In this case it is also going to be a working meeting”, Sarkissian said.

He informed that before this meeting he will continue to meet with different circles. “Of course, I think I don’t have a lot of time for these meetings as you have already set the deadline, February 18”, he said.

The election of the President of Armenia will be held on March 2 in the Parliament.