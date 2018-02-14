Erdogan, Saudia Arabia’s King hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Anadolu reports.

The sides discussed bilateral relations as well as the developments in Syria.

In particular, they spoke about the Operation Olive Branch.

Erdogan and Salman highlighted the need of joint efforts to overcome the crisis in Syria.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.