Iran has biggest arsenal of ballistic missiles in region – US National Intelligence


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Iran has the biggest ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East, US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on February 13 speaking at Senate hearings.

He said Iran is capable of striking targets up to 2000 kilometers outside its borders.

“This military potential of Tehran poses a threat to the USA, its troops stationed in the region and its allies”, Coats said.




