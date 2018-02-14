Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Road condition update: Snowfalls, clear ice on several highways


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls on the roads of Jermuk, Sisian, Goris and the Saravan and Meghri passes.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that clear ice has formed in some parts of the Sevan, Gavar roads and the Keti and Jajur passes.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out clearing works.

All roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open.

 

 




