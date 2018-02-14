Road condition update: Snowfalls, clear ice on several highways
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls on the roads of Jermuk, Sisian, Goris and the Saravan and Meghri passes.
The ministry told ARMENPRESS that clear ice has formed in some parts of the Sevan, Gavar roads and the Keti and Jajur passes.
Road supervision agencies are carrying out clearing works.
All roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open.
- 14:22 President Sargsyan invites Mali counterpart to participate in Yerevan La Francophonie Summit
- 14:19 Armen Sarkissian to meet with President Sargsyan in coming days
- 14:01 US National Intelligence sees risk of hostilities in 2018 in Nagorno Karabakh
- 13:54 Charles Aznavour, 93, to perform in Barcelona
- 13:35 Armenia Speaker of Parliament attends inauguration of Together exhibition in Russia State Duma
- 13:18 Two new bills on Armenian Genocide to be put into circulation in Netherlands
- 13:16 Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attends 7th Congress of Volunteer Union
- 13:09 Rain forecast in Armenia on February 18-19
- 13:02 Armenia participates in BIOFACH organic food expo in Germany
- 12:52 Int’l modern arts exhibition in Armenia to strengthen cultural ties with Italy
- 12:28 Elk causes chopper crash in Utah, USA
- 12:19 Armenia’s Pizzelli signed by Aktobe FC
- 12:12 15 dead, more than 200 injured as heavy snowfalls hit Japan
- 12:09 Artsakh became symbol of dignity, victory and endurance of Armenian people – Sargsyan
- 12:00 40 dead, 120+ injured in Bolivia Carnival
- 11:52 Key events dedicated to 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement to be held abroad
- 11:49 Armenia to have 14 athletes at European Shooting Championship
- 11:31 Trump donates fourth-quarter salary to Transportation Dep.
- 11:17 ‘We want to elect out Patriarch’ – Turkey MP Garo Paylan slams Ateshyan as ‘enforcer’
- 11:10 South Korea to cover North expenses at Winter Olympics
- 10:59 Erdogan, Saudia Arabia’s King hold phone conversation
- 10:48 Iran has biggest arsenal of ballistic missiles in region – US National Intelligence
- 10:32 France to strike Syria if chemical weapon use is proved, Macron says
- 10:26 Turkish citizen apprehended after illegally crossing Armenia border
- 10:25 Over 30% growth of Armenian-Chinese trade turnover is satisfactory, but active works continue – Hrant Abajyan
- 10:20 United Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Honolulu after engine blows out
- 10:12 Prince Henrik of Denmark dies aged 83
- 10:04 Trump nominates Army cyber chief to serve as next NSA director
- 10:00 ARMENPRESS Exclusive: Aronian is a difficult, serious opponent, says chess GM Grischuk ahead of Berlin tournament
- 09:57 Israeli police recommends charging PM Netanyahu for bribery
- 09:52 Germany leads PyeongChang 2018 medal count with 5 gold
- 09:51 Martin Schulz resigns as head of Germany’s Social Democrats
- 09:47 Road condition update: Snowfalls, clear ice on several highways
- 09:38 Turkey hits PKK positions in Iraq
- 08:50 European Stocks - 13-02-18
17:20, 02.08.2018
Viewed 6225 times Minister Martirosyan meets with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi in UAE
15:32, 02.08.2018
Viewed 4820 times Armenia to make history at 2018 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations with unique flag-bearer choice
13:35, 02.09.2018
Viewed 2888 times Brad Pitt crashes vehicle in LA, Armenian man reportedly involved
20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2842 times President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
11:41, 02.10.2018
Viewed 2665 times Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan