LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.16% to $2133.50, copper price up by 1.77% to $6956.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2522.00, nickel price up by 1.92% to $13255.00, tin price up by 1.65% to $21500.00, zinc price up by 1.00% to $3439.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.