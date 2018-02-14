LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 february:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.16% to $2133.50, copper price up by 1.77% to $6956.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2522.00, nickel price up by 1.92% to $13255.00, tin price up by 1.65% to $21500.00, zinc price up by 1.00% to $3439.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 14:22 President Sargsyan invites Mali counterpart to participate in Yerevan La Francophonie Summit
- 14:19 Armen Sarkissian to meet with President Sargsyan in coming days
- 14:01 US National Intelligence sees risk of hostilities in 2018 in Nagorno Karabakh
- 13:54 Charles Aznavour, 93, to perform in Barcelona
- 13:35 Armenia Speaker of Parliament attends inauguration of Together exhibition in Russia State Duma
- 13:18 Two new bills on Armenian Genocide to be put into circulation in Netherlands
- 13:16 Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attends 7th Congress of Volunteer Union
- 13:09 Rain forecast in Armenia on February 18-19
- 13:02 Armenia participates in BIOFACH organic food expo in Germany
- 12:52 Int’l modern arts exhibition in Armenia to strengthen cultural ties with Italy
- 12:28 Elk causes chopper crash in Utah, USA
- 12:19 Armenia’s Pizzelli signed by Aktobe FC
- 12:12 15 dead, more than 200 injured as heavy snowfalls hit Japan
- 12:09 Artsakh became symbol of dignity, victory and endurance of Armenian people – Sargsyan
- 12:00 40 dead, 120+ injured in Bolivia Carnival
- 11:52 Key events dedicated to 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement to be held abroad
- 11:49 Armenia to have 14 athletes at European Shooting Championship
- 11:31 Trump donates fourth-quarter salary to Transportation Dep.
- 11:17 ‘We want to elect out Patriarch’ – Turkey MP Garo Paylan slams Ateshyan as ‘enforcer’
- 11:10 South Korea to cover North expenses at Winter Olympics
- 10:59 Erdogan, Saudia Arabia’s King hold phone conversation
- 10:48 Iran has biggest arsenal of ballistic missiles in region – US National Intelligence
- 10:32 France to strike Syria if chemical weapon use is proved, Macron says
- 10:26 Turkish citizen apprehended after illegally crossing Armenia border
- 10:25 Over 30% growth of Armenian-Chinese trade turnover is satisfactory, but active works continue – Hrant Abajyan
- 10:20 United Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Honolulu after engine blows out
- 10:12 Prince Henrik of Denmark dies aged 83
- 10:04 Trump nominates Army cyber chief to serve as next NSA director
- 10:00 ARMENPRESS Exclusive: Aronian is a difficult, serious opponent, says chess GM Grischuk ahead of Berlin tournament
- 09:57 Israeli police recommends charging PM Netanyahu for bribery
- 09:52 Germany leads PyeongChang 2018 medal count with 5 gold
- 09:51 Martin Schulz resigns as head of Germany’s Social Democrats
- 09:47 Road condition update: Snowfalls, clear ice on several highways
- 09:38 Turkey hits PKK positions in Iraq
- 08:50 European Stocks - 13-02-18
17:20, 02.08.2018
Viewed 6225 times Minister Martirosyan meets with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi in UAE
15:32, 02.08.2018
Viewed 4820 times Armenia to make history at 2018 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations with unique flag-bearer choice
13:35, 02.09.2018
Viewed 2888 times Brad Pitt crashes vehicle in LA, Armenian man reportedly involved
20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2842 times President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
11:41, 02.10.2018
Viewed 2665 times Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan