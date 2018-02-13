Reform of the decade underway in Armenia’s energy sector

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. One of the most major reforms of the last 15 years is underway in Armenia’s energy sector, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan told a press conference.

“In 2017, the liberalization process of the electricity energy market commenced. Initially the government adopted the schedule of this entire program, which outlined upcoming actions by 2021. Afterwards the package of laws for the liberalization was submitted to the Parliament, which adopted it upon second hearing. With this we began one of the largest reforms on the energy sector, under which we plan several innovations”, he said.

The innovations will include alternative suppliers, when consumers will be able to buy electricity from other suppliers in addition to the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA).

At the same time, the ENA will remain as a guaranteed supplier.

“Next is the entry of major consumers to the wholesale market, under the law they are called qualified consumers, who will be entitled to buy electricity under direct contracts from producers and consume for their needs”, he said.