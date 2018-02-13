Number of solar water heater users in Armenia grows yearly

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The number of solar water heaters in Armenia is growing every year, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan told a press conference.

“We carried out large scale works last year in non-gasified communities”, he said, adding that solar panels have been installed on all rooftops of Lernamerdz community.

Based on the positive results, the ministry designed new programs for other non-gasified communities, with 310 additional installments on the sidelines of a special project.

“More than 300 installations took place under various loan programs”, he said.

Harutyunyan says estimates show that the number of solar water heater users is multiplying yearly since 2014.

Speaking about solar panel production, the deputy minister mentioned Solaron, the company which introduced solar panel manufacturing in Armenia last year.

“The largest station of the company was opened in Tavush province. I regularly monitor the production of that facility, I can say that it gives rather surprising results”, he said, adding that it has produced up to 153 KW daily, against the planned 147,8.

The deputy minister said that another investment program is planned to be kicked off this year, with the government granting tax, customs privileges to Multisolar, a similar company planning production in Kotayk province.