Armenia’s Marcos Pizzelli trains at Aktobe FC

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia’s national football team Marcos Pizzelli is training with Aktobe FC.

Pizzelli joined the Kazakh team last week, and will most likely sign a contract during this week.

Aktobe F.C. is currently on a training camp in Belek, Turkey.

The Armenian midfielder played for Aktobe FC in the 2014/2015 season previously also.