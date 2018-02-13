President Radev praises Armenian brandy, highlights need of greater promotion in Bulgaria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The wonderful quality Armenian brandy needs more promotion in the Bulgarian market, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev told ARMENPRESS during his visit to the Yerevan Brandy Factory.

“The Armenian brandy is already in the Bulgarian market, but I think it needs more promotion, in order for people to know more about your production, because the quality of Armenian brandy is indeed wonderful. It is also because of this reason, that this unique product is in our market. I wish you success in this work”, President Radev said.

According to 2017 data, Bulgaria is the second top export destination for Armenia, behind Russia.

Armenia-Bulgaria foreign trade turnover comprised 326 million 642,6 dollars in 2017.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visited the factory on the sidelines of his state visit to Armenia, at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.