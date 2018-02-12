Armenian-Bulgarian high-level talks held at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the Bulgarian President’s state visit to Armenia, extended format talks with the participation of the delegations of Armenia and Bulgaria were held in the Armenian Presidential Palace after the private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Rumen Radev, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The talks were followed by a signing ceremony of documents aimed at expanding and deepening the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in a number of fields.

In particular, the agreements on Mutual Protection of Confidential Information, on Cooperation in the spheres of Information Technologies and Communication between the Armenian and Bulgarian governments, the agreement on Regulation of Labor Migration between Armenia and Bulgaria, as well as the practical program on 2018-2020 Cooperation in the sphere of Culture between the Culture Ministries of Armenia and Bulgaria were signed.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev summed up the meeting results with statements for mass media representatives.

The two Presidents answered the questions of the reporters.

The full texts of the statements of the two Presidents will be available soon.