Number of arrested protesters over Operation Olive Branch reaches 666 in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish authorities continue the crackdown on people who express protest against the country’s military intervention in Afrin, Syria, an operation known as Olive Branch.

The total number of arrested protesters has reached 666, Diken reports.

According to the interior ministry, 474 citizens of Turkey have been arrested for making social media posts about the operation.

192 have been arrested for rallying against the operation.

The arrested are accused in terror propaganda.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.