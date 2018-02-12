At least 9 dead in Iran bus crash
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 9 people were killed and 36 were injured as a passenger bus crashed in eastern Iran, Tasnim reports.
Authorities said the bus overturned in the morning of February 12 on the Deyhus-Firdus road.
According to Tasnim the bus was en route to Meshhed city and was carrying 45 passengers.
The cause of the accident is not yet clear.
