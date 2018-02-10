Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Russian foreign ministry urges to avoid actions that will further aggravate situation in Syria


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. In connection with the reports about the Israeli air strikes on targets in Syria, including on those at the border of de-escalation zone in south-west, the Russian foreign ministry issued a statement calling on all involved parties to express restraint and not to allow escalation in the region, TASS reports.

"We are calling on all the involved parties to express restraint and avoid any actions, which may cause the situation’s aggravation," the foreign ministry’s statement said. "We consider it necessary to respect absolutely Syria’s and the region’s other countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Russia considers it inadmissible to make threats for the Russian military deployed in Syria "at request from the Syrian legal government to support the country in fighting terrorism," the ministry said.





