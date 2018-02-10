PM holds discussion on Armenia Development Strategy 2030 document

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A discussion was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan dedicated to the Armenia Development Strategy 2030 project which was developed based on the instruction given by the PM in September 2017, the government told Armenpress.

The Strategy includes several fields, in particular, economic development, culture and identity, environment and natural resources, public and territorial administration, education, science and innovation, human rights, rule of law and justice, defense and security, infrastructures, social services.

The preparation works of the document launched in early 2017, but in September, according to the PM’s instruction, working groups were formed by the republican executive bodies which were holding thematic discussions in cooperation with the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI).

Heads of several concerned agencies expressed their opinions and views on the document.