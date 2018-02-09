Azeri oil depreciates by 2,3%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The value of AzeriLight – an Azerbaijani oil – has dropped by 2,3%, azadliq.info reports.

One barrel of AzeriLight is priced at 66,61 dollars – a decrease of 1,57 dollars.

According to official data of the state oil company of the country, oil exports decreased by 6% in 2017 against 2016.

Gas exports have also dropped. In 2017 Azerbaijan exported 6089 cubic meters of natural gas, which is 3% less than in 2016.