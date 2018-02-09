Major sex scandal emerges in UK Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Every 5th person working in the UK Parliament has been subjected to sexual harassment, a report which The Independent acquired prior to publishing says.

The report says that 1377 employees of the parliament took part in the survey, which showed than 39% is constantly being subjected to sexual harassment.

Women employed in the Westminster become victims of harassment twice as much as men. In some cases they confessed to being raped, in addition to being improperly touched.