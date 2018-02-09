Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition MPs from Yelk faction


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armen Sarkissian, the Republican Party’s nominee for the upcoming presidential election of Armenia, with the country’s opposition MPs from the Yelk faction has begun in the Parliament.

The Republican Party of Armenia, the country’s ruling party, has nominated Armen Sarkissian, Ambassador to the UK, to be the candidate for the upcoming presidential election on March 2.




