Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Turkey bombards Afrin, Syria


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish air force have delivered airstrikes on February 9 at Afrin, Syria, where the Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces are on defensive positions.

AL Mayadeen TV reported that the Achrafieh district was heavily bombarded after midnight, which caused panic among the residents.

The local hospital said dozens have been wounded. Other districts of the city have been attacked as well.

The Syrian Free Army failed to capture the town of Raju, with assistance of Turkish military.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration