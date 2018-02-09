Turkey bombards Afrin, Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish air force have delivered airstrikes on February 9 at Afrin, Syria, where the Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces are on defensive positions.

AL Mayadeen TV reported that the Achrafieh district was heavily bombarded after midnight, which caused panic among the residents.

The local hospital said dozens have been wounded. Other districts of the city have been attacked as well.

The Syrian Free Army failed to capture the town of Raju, with assistance of Turkish military.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.