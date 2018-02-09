Road condition update: 09/02/2018

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls on the roads on Noyemberyan region as of 09:30.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out cleaning operations along the highways and roads.

The ministry said all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.




