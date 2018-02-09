Road condition update: 09/02/2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls on the roads on Noyemberyan region as of 09:30.
Road supervision agencies are carrying out cleaning operations along the highways and roads.
The ministry said all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.
- 13:53 FIDE boss asks President Sargsyan chess revanche as blitz ends in draw
- 13:43 More than 10 programs to be implemented in Armenia’s employment market in 2018
- 13:35 Brad Pitt crashes vehicle in LA, Armenian man reportedly involved
- 12:50 President Sargsyan visits Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan
- 12:47 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/97 - ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ among weekly top ten
- 12:27 Los Zetas cartel leader arrested in Mexico
- 12:15 Germany regional government seeks abolishing visa waiver with Georgia
- 12:12 Parliament adopts bill on formation of Security Council
- 12:09 Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition MPs from Yelk faction
- 11:45 Three Armenians indicted in USA for visa fraud
- 11:41 Secretary Tillerson to visit Turkey
- 11:32 Armenian Parliament adopts bill banning import of right-sided steering cars
- 11:26 Export increases by 43%, import by 55% in January 2018: Armenian PM presents operative data
- 11:16 Lawmakers to vote on bill banning imports of right-sided steering cars
- 11:08 US Senate votes to reopen the government, sending budget deal to the House
- 11:02 Defense Army soldier dies in Stepanakert military hospital
- 10:20 State Department concerned over conviction of U.S. citizen in Turkey
- 10:01 Road condition update: 09/02/2018
- 09:59 Turkey bombards Afrin, Syria
- 09:56 Armenian athletes A-OK as norovirus hits PyeongChang 2018
- 09:53 US government shuts down after Congress fails vote
- 09:51 ‘Peace must be preceded by a cessation of hostilities’ - MEP Lars Adaktusson on NK conflict
- 08:50 European Stocks down - 08-02-18
- 08:49 US stocks down - 08-02-18
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-02-18
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-02-18
- 08:46 Oil Prices down - 08-02-18
- 02.08-21:50 Last year was successful for Armenian-Chinese relations – Ambassador
- 02.08-21:08 Azerbaijani president’s announcements become subject of laughter
- 02.08-21:00 Turkish FM assures Iranian President military operation in northern Syria is a temporary
- 02.08-20:11 Azerbaijan’s supreme oppressor launches electoral “campaign” – MFA Armenia spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s announcement
- 02.08-19:47 Prospects of pharmaceutical industry development discussed at Government of Armenia
- 02.08-19:39 Baku entangled in the web of its own fabricated falsifications – Armenian FM receives OSCE MG Co-chairs
- 02.08-18:32 Armenian Premier sees vast opportunities and potentials to develop economic relations with Belarus
- 02.08-18:02 Repatriation will take place when Diaspora-Armenians see people in Armenia achieve success – Armen Sargsyan meets with alumni of Russian-Armenian University
14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey
10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105
20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times Apple begins selling used iPhones
13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film