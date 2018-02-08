Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Deputy FM links Azerbaijan’s snap presidential elections with intra-clan relations


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan says the early presidential election in Azerbaijan is related to intra-clan relations in the country.

“I don’t think Azerbaijan is the country for which elections are important. The results are pre-determined, we know how elections are organized there, so, I would link the early elections with intra-clan relations. Certainly, foreign factors are also considered, and is there is a domestic struggle for power, then any information that the opposing side in this struggle might have certain assistance from another country. Naturally this leaves impact”, he said, when asked by reporters whether or not negotiations over NK conflict can be expected to be intensified after that decision.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has called for snap elections in April.




